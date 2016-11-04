Pedal power pupils at Doncaster school

Pupils at a Doncaster school have got pedal power thanks to a cash injection which has enabled the purchase of new bikes.

A school spokesman explained: “Fit2Play Limited, together with the PE co-ordinator at Town Field Primary School have been successful in securing funding through the Awards For All programme.

“The Big Lottery Fund will enable the school to deliver extra curricular cycling and fitness clubs throughout the year.

“Through this project the children will be encouraged to participate in sport and generally enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle in a fun way.

“The new bikes will ensure maximum participation by the children.

“Fit2Play will deliver this exciting programme led by their specialist coaches.”

The school received the bikes from Martin Maltby of Don Valley Cycles.

School headteacher Mrs Honeybone said: “Participation in sport and physical education promotes many key values, including teamwork and respect.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our children such exciting opportunities to develop their physical and personal skills whilst having fun.”

Awards for All offers grants of between £300 and £10,000 for grassroots and community activity that aims to improve life for local people and neighbourhoods.

It doesn’t have a deadline and people can apply at any time.

Visit the website https://www.biglotteryfund.org.uk/about-big for more details about the popular grants programme and how to apply.