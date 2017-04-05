Patients, carers and staff urged to get involved to enhance health services

Scunthorpe and North Lincolnshire patients, together with their carers and staff, are being invited to an event to find out how they can be more involved with their local health trust.

Patients of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) are being invited along to the quarterly Listen to Learn event.

The session is where staff listen to patients’ and carers’ experiences and use the feedback to enhance the services.

The event also allows people to find out how they can be involved in other work RDaSH does, such as interviewing for staff, in volunteering opportunities, and how they can work with staff on service developments.

The events are held in different locations each time and in April the meeting will be staged at the Unity Centre, St Leonard’s Road, Rotherham.

Cheryl Watkinson, RDaSH’s membership and engagement facilitator, said: “Why not come along to our meeting and get involved?

“We love to hear your experiences and you can also get involved in projects with us.

“We want to work together with our patients and carers as we know this is how we can best shape services to meet their needs.”

The event will take place on Wednesday April 26 between 1pm an 3.30pm.

Anyone wanting more information or to confirm that they will be attending should contact Sarah Dean on telephone number 01302 796696 or email sarah.dean@rdash.nhs.uk.

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) provides a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services across Rotherham, Doncaster, North and North-East Lincolnshire and in Manchester.

Find out more about the trust via http://www.rdash.nhs.uk/