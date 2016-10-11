Northern fundraisers raise £465,000 in the fight against heart disease

Hundreds of generous fundraisers across the North of England have joined the fight against heart disease by raising an incredible £465,000 for the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) life saving research through its Do Your Own Thing campaign.

From fun runs and sponsored spin-a-thons, to charity quiz nights and bake sales, dedicated supporters across the region have been showing they’re all heart by organising their own fundraising events for its Do Your Own Thing campaign to help support the nation’s heart charity.

These fantastic fun-filled events have been bringing together communities across the North of England in the fight against heart disease, helping to raise a fantastic £465,000 last year for the BHF’s ground breaking research.

Last year, a record-breaking £12million was raised for the BHF through community fundraising activities held across the UK, from heart patients going above and beyond to help us fight heart disease, to schools and social groups getting together to have fun and fundraise.

Here are some of the local fundraising figures for the BHF’s Do Your Own Thing campaign:

West Yorkshire – over £47,000

Cleveland, Durham & Wearside – almost £44,000

South Yorkshire, North and North East Lincolnshire – over £56,000

Lancashire & Isle of Man – over £61,000

North & East Yorkshire – over £65,000

Cumbria, Northumberland & Tyneside – over £41,000

Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire – nearly £45,000

Leicestershire, Derbyshire (including High Peak) - nearly £100,000

Heart and circulatory disease claims the lives of around 155,000 people across the UK – that’s one person every three minutes. In the North of England around 1.3million people are living with heart and circulatory disease.

The BHF relies on the enormous generosity of its supporters to continue its life saving work. Through the public’s generosity, the BHF will fund half a billion pounds of new research over the next five years which will be central to discovering vital treatments for the 7million people living with heart and circulatory conditions in the UK.

From identifying the genes that predispose us to heart disease, to developing new tests to improve heart attack diagnosis, every donation big or small will play a crucial role in helping us prevent, diagnose and treat heart and circulatory disease.

Chrish Perera, BHF Community Fundraising Field Lead for the North said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to see so many communities coming together to show heart disease exactly what we’re made of.

“To raise such an incredible amount for our research is extraordinary and we’re so grateful to everyone in the North of England for coming together, joining the fight and fundraising for the BHF. Every single donation, big or small, helps bring us a step closer to beating heart disease.

“Heart disease is heartless. Too many lives are lost to these terrible conditions each year. But with every fundraising event we hold, and every pound we raise, we can help save more lives.”

From zumbathons and treasure hunts, to fashion shows and cake sales, whichever way you choose to fundraise get together your friends and family and help make a difference to millions.

For inspiration and ideas on how you can join the fight for every heartbeat and make the most of your fundraising, order a free fundraising pack by visiting www.bhf.org.uk/yourway and get started.