North Lincolnshire cleaning team shines among the best

A specially designed multi-skilled hospital role has been recognised at a national awards ceremony.

The hospital support assistant role which was created at Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Goole hospitals last year was shortlisted for the Hospital Cleaning Award at this year’s Health Business Awards.

Keith Fowler, head of facilities at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, said: “In 2014 we merged the roles of ward caterer, ward domestic and ward support worker into one.”

Attending the event was Michelle Smith, facilities services manager at Grimsby hospital and Vicki Matthews, hospital support services supervisor at Scunthorpe hospital.

Keith added: “I am exceptionally proud to be part of such a fantastic team and commend the staff for their support and the professionalism they have shown over the project and its success.”

The project has already received recognition with a double win at the Hospital Estates and Facilities Management Association awards in 2014 where it picked up awards for team of the year and project manager of the year. The project team won a Health Service Journal award in 2014 in the workforce efficiency category. The project was also ‘highly commended’ in the facilities improvement category at the Building Better Healthcare awards in 2015.