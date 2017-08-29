Next meeting of NHS Trust’s board of directors in Doncaster

The next board of directors’ meeting at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) will be on Thursday, August 31.

The public are welcome to attend the meeting, which will start at 9am and will be held in Room A, RED Centre, Tickhill Road Hospital, off Weston Road, Balby, Doncaster.

Items to be discussed include feedback on the recent work of the Trust, as well as reporting on all of the latest performance data.

The full agenda can be found on the Trust website at www.rdash.nhs.uk a few days before the meeting.

If you wish to attend a Board meeting and have any special requirements, please call the Board Secretary on 01302 798129, or the Executive Office on 01302 796401 at least 48 hours before the meeting.