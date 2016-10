Doncaster’s St John’s Hospice has launched a new service which means that patients and their carers are now only one call away from the services they need.

The service was made possible thanks to an investment worth over £540,000.

Doncaster’s Community Specialist Palliative Care Services now has one phone number, 01302 566666. This will be manned 8.30am and 6pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 4.30pm Saturday, Sundays and Bank Holidays by a specialist palliative care nurse.