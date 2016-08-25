Mum who couldn’t fit down a slide loses weight and gains new career

A mum has lost nearly six stones and is now using her weight loss success to inspire the community to lead a healthier lifestyle by becoming a Weight Watchers Leader

Caron Hare, 28, first decided to lose weight when she struggled to play with her children and relied on her asthma pump every day.

.

“I had always struggled with my weight and then when I had my children I found it hard to lose the baby weight, I was so busy with the kids and their lives, the rest of the family and work, that I never seemed to have time to look after myself as well, my asthma took a turn for the worse and after a hospital visit I found myself relying on my pump several times a days,” she said.

“Over the years, my weight kept creeping up and I tried a number of times to lose it, without much success. But it was a trip to the local park that was the turning point for me. I spent most of the time watching the kids have fun, I was too uncomfortable and felt that if I did try to take part, everyone would be looking at me and making comments. It was horrible hearing my daughter ask me to go down the slide with her knowing I properly wouldn’t fit.”

With that moment as her motivation, Caron walked into her local Weight Watchers meeting.

“I was really nervous at first, not sure what to expect, but I needn’t have worried. The leader was so welcoming and the other members were really supportive too, we were all in it together. Over the weeks, following the Weight Watchers plan taught me how making small changes can make a big difference – I learnt how to control my portions and make smarter food choices, it also helped me to kick my bad habits such as snacking on junk food when bored. It was so flexible too, I could fit it around my life and the weight kept coming off. I gained more energy, and I loved being able to buy new clothes in smaller sizes! I was a size 20 and now I am a 10. More importantly, it has helped me to change my relationship with food, and I know I will never go back to my old ways.”

.

Now Caron is able to join in with the kids on family activities, has just ran her first 5k race for life and hasn’t taken her asthma pump in months.

Caron was so thrilled with her weight loss success and new healthy lifestyle that she wanted to inspire others Caron trained to become a Weight Watchers Leader and has now taken over the Hatfield Woodhouse meeting.

“Honestly, if I can do it, anyone can. I know what it feels like to be unhappy with your health and shape, and I know all the reasons you feel like you can’t do anything about it – but I’ve found a way to turn that around, and so will you.”

To find out more about the new Weight Watchers meeting at Methodist Church, Main street, Hatfield Woodhouse on Tuesdays at 5.30pm and St Peter’s Church in Askern at 6pm, call or message Caron Hare on 07477003434 or visit www.weightwatchers.co.uk.

