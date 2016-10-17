Man left with serious brain injury after hit-and-run in Doncaster

A man thrown from his quad bike in a hit-and-run collision in Doncaster has been left with a serious brain injury, detectives have revealed today.

Michael Bell, aged 42, was riding a quad bike along Sandringham Road, Intake, when he was involved in a crash with a car which failed to stop.

He was thrown from the quad bike on impact and was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision said he has been left with a serious brain injury.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains on bail but detectives still want to hear from witnesses to the crash, which happened at around 9.50pm on Sunday, October 2.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "It was reported that two quad bikes were riding along Sandringham Road, Intake, Doncaster, when one of the quad bikes was involved in a collision with a light-coloured or silver Peugeot 206 three-door car, near to the junction with Evelyn Avenue.

"It is believed this car failed to stop at the scene.

"The rider of the quad bike, 42-year-old Michael Bell, was thrown from his bike in the incident and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Michael, who has been described by friends and family as kind and loving, has been left with a serious brain injury."

Mr Bell's sister has set up an online fundraising page to help with expenses while he is in hospital.

She said her family is 'praying to God for a miracle' and described her brother as an 'incredible, wonderful man' who is about to become a grandfather for the first time.

She added: "My brother was in a life-changing accident when he was forced off his quad bike by a hit-and-run driver.

"The accident has left him with significant brain trauma. The doctors are doing everything they possibly can to help him and everybody else is praying to God for a miracle.

"Mick is such an incredible, wonderful man - a loving, kind, gentle husband, father, soon to be a grandad to his first grandchild, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

"He always looks out for everyone, he is a community involved, supportive, caring, fun-loving gentleman that has given people nothing but great memories. He is so deeply loved by his family and friends and the community.

"As you can imagine, his long stay in hospital is very expensive and a drain on the family resources, with him obviously not being able to work and his wife not being able to work and the travel expenses included everyday to make sure somebody is by his side encouraging him on his road to recovery, so we are hoping to raise money to provide as much help to the family as is possible to make life at the minute that little bit easier and bearable.

"In times like this, it is important for us all to come together to give light, faith and hope to lift up the family.

"The family would be truly grateful from the bottom of our hearts for anything that is able to be donated as every penny helps. As a Catholic family, if you cannot financially support us at this time, could you please pray to the Lord above for healing, peace, love and joy so that God's love surrounds us all while my brother continues to fight."

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/mick-bells-road-to-recovery-2trm73g?ssid=773469793&pos=1