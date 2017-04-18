Literally the hottest place in Sheffield

A new yoga studio is the hottest place to be in the city. The recent grand opening of Hot Yoa Sheffield’s second studio saw over 200 yogis hit the mats, meet the teachers and chill out in the Wild Leaf, the vegan cafe.

On the opening day the studio on Edgedale Road was packed with people keen to try free hot yoga classes, vegan food, wellbeing goodies and transform their lives one class at a time.

“The place was pumping with excited beginners and experienced yogis wanting to check out the new space, hang out with like-minded people and enjoy healthy treats. They loved the vibe and they all keep coming back for more. There are so many benefits of hot yoga – for the mind, body and soul – that are quick to feel and our experienced teachers are there to support every student’s needs. We’re all about celebrating the transformation students feel one downward facing dog at a time.” says Anne Marie Gordon, co-founder and managing director of the HYS.

The grand opening day included guided tours around the studio’s heated practice room, workshop room, chill out space, vegan cafe, boutique shop, therapy rooms and showering and changing facilities. HYS teachers and student ambassadors gave the scoop on the numerous classes taught throughout the week from dawn ‘till dusk – including Beginners, Hot Hatha, Hot Vinyasa and Hot Yin - that are all suitable for beginners. Aerial yoga and kids yoga classes are coming soon.

This is the second Hot Yoga Sheffield studio set up by two yogipreneurs, Koreen Clements and Anne Marie Gordon, who are keen to make Sheffield the UK capital of yoga, veganism and wellbeing. The original studio located on Commonside, Walkley, is celebrating its third anniversary and recently won the MoveGB Award for the “Best Yoga Studio in Sheffield 2016.” Students can enjoy over 40 classes between the two studios.

“Hot Yoga Sheffield has become like a second home – it’s where I go to escape the stresses of everyday life and enjoy time for me. The people there are super friendly and the teachers are really supportive and inspirational. I was a complete beginner when I started but I’ve really enjoyed learning from some of Sheffield’s best teachers and feeling the benefits really quickly – mentally, physically and spiritually,” says Dr. Julie Coffey. “I live between both Hot Yoga Studios in Walkley and Abbeydale Road so I’m super excited about hanging out at both and having over 40 weekly classes and workshops to choose from.”

Hot Yoga Sheffield – Edgedale, situated just off Abbeydale Road, is bright and spacious, making it the perfect sanctuary to practice yoga. Everyone is welcome and new students can sign up to the New Starter Special – 30 days of unlimited yoga at both HYS studios - for just £32.

For more details visit www.hotyogasheffield.co.uk

Hot Yoga Sheffield Edgedale, 3-11 Edgedale Road, Sheffield S7 2BQ