Isle charity supports stricken family

Help is winging its way from the Isle to help a young dad recover from gruelling cancer treatment on a first family holiday abroad.

Travel insurance costs have soared for ex-soldier Daniel Taylor, and his fiancée is desperate to raise funds.

Daniel, 29, was diagnosed with a brain tumour on Christmas Eve last year. His tumour had grown over seven years, during 10 years of army service, including tours of Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2013 Daniel left the army to start a family with Rebecca Reast, and began work as a plumbing and heating engineer. Headaches and dizzy spells were due, he thought, to life-change. But two weeks after a diagnosis Daniel underwent 11 hours of surgery. He has had 80 per cent of his tumour removed, and survived six weeks of radiotherapy and over six months of chemotherapy.

His next scan is in November, but at the end of this month he and Rebecca, and two year old son Freddie hope to sail away.

Rebecca has launched an internet appeal. She said: “Daniel has never been to the Caribbean so that’s where we hope to go.

“Because of his brain surgery insurance costs have been pushed right up and will be £700 or more. Our parents contributed to the cost of the holiday and will come to share care of Freddie.”

The family lives in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, but links were forged through Rebecca’s cousin Laura Sherwood in Epworth and the Pride of the Isle charity stepped in to help.

Chairwoman Leesa Sharpe said: “Fighting for your country only to be told you now need to fight for your life, so deserves compassion. If everyone donated one pound Daniel and his family could make their precious memories.” Visit www.gofundme.com/x5nmemxc