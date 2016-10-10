Influx of nurses to boost care for Isle patients

New nursing recruits to Scunthorpe and other North Lincolnshire hospitals attended a rigorous ‘care camp’ before beginning work on the wards.

More than 100 new nurses have buttoned their uniforms to take up posts across Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Goole hospitals this autumn.

All together, 102 new starters, both experienced nurses and those who are newly qualified, have swelled the ranks of the nursing team at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

They will be spread across all three of the Trust’s hospitals, as well as community services.

Chief nurse Tara Filby said: “We have undertaken robust and targeted recruitment campaigns and I am absolutely delighted to welcome these new nurses to our Trust.

“These new starters mean for our inpatient wards we will have reduced our vacancy rates by November to just 45 full time posts across our wards. We haven’t had such a low vacancy rate for a long time.”

All of the new starters were put through their paces in the Care Camp that is a unique initiative introduced at the Trust last year. It is a hands-on clinical education programme to ensure staff are all doing things the ‘NLaG way’.

As a one-week intensive course, it aims to ensure the care provided to patients om Scunthorpe and other hospitals is consistent in quality.

Tracy Mortimer is a newly qualified nurse who is due to start working on the planned investigation unit at Scunthorpe Hospital once she completes Care Camp.

She said: “I had the option to work in Hull but I chose Scunthorpe hospital as it’s smaller and seems really friendly. I was in the RAF before a period at home looking after my children but I’m really looking forward to getting started as a nurse.”

Vicky Mann, who is also due to start work as a nurse, said: “Working at the local hospital is ideal for me. I can see already from the Care Camp sessions that there’s lots of support in place for us.”

Further recruitment events for nurses are being held on the following dates between 10am and 12pm and 2.30pm and 4.30pm:

Thursday November 3, boardroom, Scunthorpe hospital, Thursday November 10, HYMS building, Grimsby hospital.

To book your place at the open day please visit www.nlg.nhs.uk/careers/events