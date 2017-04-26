Hospital kitchen staff serve up five-star food rating for patients

Catering staff at Scunthorpe General Hospital have served up another five-star food hygiene rating.

Staff working in the kitchen, which dishes up the meals for inpatients, have been inspected by an environmental health officer as part of their routine annual visit.

Graham Knight, deputy catering manager at Scunthorpe hospital, said: “This is the sixth year in a row that we have received a five-star rating.

“The catering staff have done exceptionally well again and I want to thank them for their continuous hard work. As a team a five-star rating is what we should be working towards on a daily basis so I hope this recognition not only lets my staff know their efforts are noticed but helps to maintain the high standards within the kitchen.”

The environmental health officer assessed Scunthorpe’s main hospital kitchen and the kitchens on wards 24 and 25.