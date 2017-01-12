Hospital drop in clinic replaced by an appointments system

A drop-in clinic for audiology patients at Scunthorpe hospital is being replaced by an appointments system.

The Wednesday morning clinic for hearing aid repairs is no longer running from this week.

Instead of the weekly drop-in sessions patients will be able to book an appointment Monday to Friday with appointments available for both morning and afternoon sessions.

An additional member of staff has been recruited to enable the service to run five days a week.

The weekly Wednesday clinics had seen in excess of 100 patients attending during a three- hour window.

Laura Wright, team leader for the service, said: “This improved service will mean that patients have a scheduled appointment time which will help to eliminate the long waits which could often occur at the weekly drop-in sessions.”

Existing patients should call 01724 387798 or email nlg-tr.audiology@nhs.net to make an appointment.

If you are not an existing NHS hearing aid patient you can seek a referral to the service by contacting your GP.