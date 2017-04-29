High tech equipment to benefit North Lincolnshire patients

Patients at Scunthorpe Hospital are receiving the best high tech care thanks to the Trust’s new state-of-the-art equipment.

Those being cared for in the intensive care, high dependency and neonatal units at Scunthorpe hospital can now have a specialist test without having to travel to other hospitals in the region, thanks to the new electroencephalogram (EEG) machine.

An EEG is a diagnostic test which records brain activity. Small sensors are attached to the scalp to pick up the electrical signals produced when brain cells send messages to each other. The new machine, which cost £66,000, also allows patients to be filmed which enhances diagnosis and treatment.

Interim head of medical physics, Jackie Carpus, said: “The portable machine allows us to offer a gold standard service for patients at both Scunthorpe and Grimsby hospitals who are too unwell to come to the department.”

The neurophysiology department is also putting Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust on the map as it is supporting Liz Wall and Chris Hett who are taking part in the first ever national three-year training programme.

They are combining hospital-based experience and learning alongside their university studies.