Having trouble sustaining a diet? Always craving food? Is this the answer?

Sue Taylor’s Isle Lose It group is inviting people to a ‘Stop dieting, start living’ workshop.

This takes place on Wednesday November 2, between 7-8.30pm, at Belton Pavilion.

This would suit anyone who is always on a diet but can never sustain it; always ends up falling off the wagon within days or weeks; finds they put more weight on the more they diet; always feels hungry and craving favourite food: is sick of jumping on and off fad diets that don’t work.

For more information or to book a place phone 07912 367300 or contact info@isleloseit.com