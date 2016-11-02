Generous man gives to hospice’s campaign to tick off bucket list

A kind-hearted man, who wants to complete 50 “feel good” things before turning 50-years-old, has donated towards the modernisation of a patient room at Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

The Sponsor A Patient Room campaign aims to raise £16,000 to refurbish eight patient rooms and so far the generous public has raised a huge £14,000 for the hospice on Burringham road in Scunthorpe.

Derek Longden, from Burton, was triggered to support the hospice as he has recently been through an emotionally tough journey with his mum, eldest sister, father, father-in-law and most recently his wife, Helen, passing away and he’s kindly donated £2,000 so the hospice can refurbish one patient room.

Derek, who turns 50 on September 24th next year, said: “I want to do 50 things to make me smile before I turn 50 and giving to a worthy cause is one of them.

“I’m also going to take up flying lessons again and do a coast to coast walk.”

Derek also recognises the invaluable service that a hospice gives to people to ensure a dignified stay.

“I’ve seen so many people close to me go through end of life experiences and I appreciate the service that a hospice provides which is welcoming and calming,” said Derek, who’s a full time father to his four boys.

“My mum was at Overgate Hospice in Elland and the care they gave to her was so dignified and invaluable.”

“My wife was diagnosed with skin cancer at the age of 45 and one year later she passed away, she didn’t get the chance to use facilities such as a hospice or even come back home for her final days.

“Another reason why I’ve supported the charity is because an old family friend is being cared for by Lindsey Lodge.”

The hospice on Burringham Road has to raise 79% of its funds to enable the vital service to continue offering free care such as symptom management, relaxing therapies, lymphoedema massages and family bereavement support for patients attending the day care centre or staying over at the in-patient unit.

Karen Griffiths, CE of Lindsey Lodge Hospice, said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who has donated towards the Sponsor A Patient Room campaign- no matter how big or small they’ve donated it will make a difference to our patients with life-limiting illnesses using our services.

“The support so far has been overwhelming and we hope people continue to fundraise for the next phase of the campaign which is to hopefully replace patient beds. New beds will cost around £24,000 and they will be more comfortable and provide better support with preventing falls and manoeuvring patients.”

For more information about the campaign visit www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk