Free therapy courses offered during Stress Awareness month in Doncaster

Stress relief from the pressures of life is the aim of NHS staff during April, which marks the start of Stress Awareness Month.

During this month health staff from a town centre shop, which provides mental health therapies and advice, are urging Doncaster people who are suffering in silence to enrol on one of their free courses.

The Talking Shop, at 63 Hallgate, is the base for the Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s (RDaSH) Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) Service.

The service provides talking therapy to people experiencing common mental health conditions including stress, depression, anxiety, bereavement and low esteem.

RDaSH team manager, Tim Godley, said: “One in six people suffer from stress or anxiety during their lives, but people are still afraid to admit they need help.

“Our free six-week stress control group, which runs at community locations across the borough, aims to teach people to understand the triggers of their stress and anxiety and provides them with the support and self-help techniques to be able to manage it. We also provide an information pack and activities for people to work through in their own time.”

Tim added: “Stress control is just one of a whole range of therapies we provide and I’d urge anyone who is suffering in silence to call into the Talking Shop, where they will be able to have a brief confidential consultation with one of our therapists to discuss the service and their needs.

“If one of our talking therapies is appropriate for them, we will book them a more in-depth assessment appointment to start receiving help as soon as a space becomes available, and set them on the right track to recovery.”

He said the Doncaster IAPT service is for people aged 18 and over, who present with no risk to themselves or others. The service sees people experiencing common mental health problems, including depression, anxiety, stress, panic, phobias, social anxiety, low self-esteem, health anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, bereavement and mild eating disorders (not anorexia nervosa). The service is not suitable for those presenting with risk to themselves or others, those with substance misuse dependency or those with severe or organic mental health problems.

For more information about the help on offer, visit www.talkingsense.org, call 01302 565650, or call into the Talking Shop at 63 Hall Gate in Doncaster’s town centre (open weekdays between 9am and 5pm).