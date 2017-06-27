Dream come true as Sheffield sling surgery settles into new home

A well-known and much-loved Sheffield sling library has opened its very own premises in the heart of Sheffield city centre.

The opening of The Snug has been a real labour of love for local GP and Sheffield Sling Surgery sling librarian Dr Rosie Knowles.

And to celebrate, Rosie is hosting an official opening of The Snug and the Sling Spot shop on Saturday 1 July – and everyone is invited!

The mum-of-two found using a sling an invaluable part of her toolkit when raising her own children.

She wanted to share that experience with others, and so set up the Sheffield Sling Surgery in 2013. Rosie and her dedicated team of volunteers have spent the last five years supporting and enabling parents and carers to use carriers with their children.

Rosie said: “We are all just are so excited to finally have a permanent base here in the centre of Sheffield.

“When I first got involved with slings five years ago, I wanted to create a community in Sheffield that was loving and supportive to anyone who wanted to use a sling to keep their children close. I set up the Sling Surgery in April 2013 to provide more in depth support to families and the library soon followed suit.”

Until now Rosie and her team have run the sling surgery from Rosie’s family home, along with various drop-in events around the city. But they had always dreamed of having a dedicated space to call their own. And now that dream is a reality.

Rosie continued: “Over these years I always dreamed of having a physical city centre space to call our own. A place where families could come for help and support with early years parenting in one place. Not just for slings but for much more, a place where people can feel as loved and cared for as I have been. And now that dream is happening!”

The Snug, on the Leadmill Road, is centrally located close to Sheffield train station and the Interchange, and with parking nearby.

It host’s the regular library sessions, workshops and consultations. Other local groups with a similar ethos are also using the space, including the NCT, Wise Choice Nutrition, Happy Cloud Yoga, Calm Creations Hypnobirthing, and Understanding Kids.

To find out more about the sling library and the regular workshops and events, follow the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sheffieldslingsurgery/