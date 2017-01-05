Doncaster residents invited to get more involved in the running of health trust

Isle residents are being invited to get more involved in how their local health trust is being run.

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) is inviting people from across South Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire to take part in a series of engagement events.

The trust’s chief executive Kathryn Singh will open the first quarterly ‘Listen to Learn Network’ event of 2017 on Tuesday January 24 at the Woodfield Park Community Hall in Balby as part of its commitment to deliver its new Patient and Public Engagement and Experience Strategy.

Event organiser Cheryl Watkinson said: “We’re delighted to be launching these new-look network events, which have been organised in response to feedback from our patients, carers and partners at a recent big conversation”.

“The events will be held across all of Doncaster, Rotherham and Northern Lincolnshire to provide patients, carers, partners and the public with a meaningful opportunity to get involved in working with us to deliver our patient and public engagement and experience strategy and to share examples of good practice.”

To get involved email cheryl.watkingson@rdash.nhs.uk, or ring 0800 015 0370.

Isle residents are being invited to get more involved in how their local health trust is being run.

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) is inviting people from across South Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire to take part in a series of engagement events.

The trust’s chief executive Kathryn Singh will open the first quarterly ‘Listen to Learn Network’ event of 2017 on Tuesday January 24 at the Woodfield Park Community Hall in Balby as part of its commitment to deliver its new Patient and Public Engagement and Experience Strategy.

Event organiser Cheryl Watkinson said: “We’re delighted to be launching these new-look network events, which have been organised in response to feedback from our patients, carers and partners at a recent big conversation”.

“The events will be held across all of Doncaster, Rotherham and Northern Lincolnshire to provide patients, carers, partners and the public with a meaningful opportunity to get involved in working with us to deliver our patient and public engagement and experience strategy and to share examples of good practice.”

To get involved email cheryl.watkingson@rdash.nhs.uk, or ring 0800 015 0370.