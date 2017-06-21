Doncaster men take on London to Brighton bike ride to fight heart disease

Around 14,500 cyclists united together in the fight against heart disease for the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) legendary London to Brighton Bike Ride.

The iconic event, sponsored by Tesco and Jaffa, saw thousands of riders get on their bikes to ride the 54 miles from Clapham Common through the Sussex countryside to cross the finish line at the Brighton seafront, to raise vital funds for the charity’s life saving research.

Among them was 56 year old Sean Cronin, from Dearne, and his colleague Trevor Smearton, aged 51 from Wadworth who rode to raise awareness of heart disease. Sean suffered a heart attack 13 years ago and Trevor lost his dad to a heart attack. Trevor’s mum is also living with heart failure and his brother has undergone triple heart bypass surgery. The duo work together at Ihus Project in Doncaster. By taking on the challenge, they have helped raise an incredible £2,200 in the fight against heart disease.

Sean said: “Cycling the London to Brighton Bike Ride was such an incredible experience. Because it’s a challenge and not a race the day was all about the atmosphere and it felt like a really momentous occasion. There’s no event that can compare.

“You cannot help but be overwhelmed by the magnitude of the day when you pedal alongside 14,500 people all riding for the same cause. Heart disease affects so many of us and the BHF’s vital research is leading the fight against it. I am proud to have been part of the biggest annual fundraiser for the charity, helping to save more lives.”

Now in its 42nd year, the London to Brighton Bike Ride is Europe’s oldest charity cycling event, and over the years has seen hundreds of thousands of cyclists pedaling over 41million miles, helping to raise nearly £70million for the BHF.

This year it’s hoped the event will raise around £2million for the BHF’s vital work. Heart and circulatory disease kills one person every three minutes in the UK – around 160,000 people each year.

Through the generosity of the public, the BHF is committed to funding half a billion pounds of ground-breaking research by 2020 to reduce the terrible burden of heart disease in the UK.

Shonali Rodrigues, Head of Events at the British Heart Foundation, said: “It’s been an absolutely unforgettable day and we cannot thank our riders enough for their incredible support and sheer determination to make it across the finish line.

“Heart disease is heartless. We have to do everything in our power to stop it in its tracks. By helping us fund more life saving research, each and every one of our riders today will help bring us closer to beating heart disease for good.”

Registration is now open for next year’s London to Brighton on 17 June 2018 so why not join our fight against heart disease. For more information and to sign up now visit bhf.org.uk/L2B2018