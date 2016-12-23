Doncaster hospice scoops award – after being nominated by a former patient’s loved ones

Doncaster’s St John’s Hospice has scooped an award – after being nominated by a former patient’s loved ones.

Staff at the Balby-based hospice received the Respect Carer’s Award after being nominated by the family of Frank Harrison (72).

Frank’s daughters Ilona Bates, together with sister Mona, nominated the staff saying: “After finding out that our dad had less than two weeks to live we asked for him to go to the hospice. The care he received was second to none. They took time to talk and explain things to the family and my dad, sometimes more than once if we didn’t understand. They made us feel like we were the only people that mattered in the whole world.”

The award was presented to staff at the hospice this week by Alison Finch, who runs the Respect Carer’s Awards.

Frank’s family also asked for donations in lieu of flowers at his funeral and this week donated £268 to the hospice appeal.

Sarah Pinder, area clinical manager at the hospice, said: “It’s fantastic to win this award. It really means a lot to our staff when the family tell us how we have helped them through the really tough time they have just experienced. It’s a privilege to receive this recognition.”

Anyone wanting more information about the awards should email gt@respectgb.co.uk or call 07836 202 158.

The hospice is run by Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).