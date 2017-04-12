Doncaster health organisations making a commitment to wheelchair users

Two Doncaster health organisations have signed up to a national charter pledging their commitment to wheelchair users in the borough.

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) – who run the borough’s Wheelchair Service - and Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group (DCCG) have signed up to the ‘Right Chair, Right Time, Right Now Wheelchair Charter.’

By signing the charter the organisations are pledging to support the development of the NHS Wheelchair Service to ensure it delivers an effective service for all of the Doncaster people who use it.

The pledge also includes ensuring patients’ comments are heard and that the NHS works with clinicians, manufacturers and other organisations to develop innovative and affordable products.

It is estimated that two per cent of the population nationally use wheelchairs to get to work, go to school and to get out and about.

Kathryn Singh, Chief Executive of RDaSH, said: “I’m pleased to sign the charter and pledge to wheelchair users that we will deliver a fair and effective service to cater for their needs.

“Our staff at Wheelchair Services always go above and beyond to ensure Doncaster’s wheelchair users have the best service possible,” added Kathryn.

Dr David Crichton, Chair of NHS Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group said: ‘We’re very pleased to sign up to the Wheelchair Charter to support patients in Doncaster who rely on this service and ensure the views of patients and their carers’ are heard’.