Doncaster doctor’s surgeries are rated

Two doctor’s surgeries have been rated as ‘good’ by a health standards body, while one has been told it is ‘inadequate’.

Bawtry and Blyth Medical Centre and Mexborough Health Centre received ‘good’ ratings overall when they were reviewed by officials from the Care Quality Comission (CQC) earlier this year.

But the West End Clinic, Rossington, received an ‘inadequate’ rating, the worst rating possible, during its inspection.

In order to rate the practices, officials asked five questions; are services safe, are services effective, are services caring, are services responsive to people’s needs and are services well-led?

The West End Clinic received ‘inadequate’ in the safe and well-led categories, although they received a ‘good’ rating for being caring.

Bawtry and Blyth Medical Centre, Station Road, Bawtry, received a ‘good’ rating in all categories apart from safety, which requires improvement.

Dr Andrew Perkins, of Bawtry and Blyth Medical Centre said: “Because we are a smaller practice we get to know our patients and when the CQC came they were pleased to see that our staff were friendly to everyone.

“They did pick us up on one thing, which was to do with how we register when drugs leave the practice. We didn’t have this register, but now we do so we are hoping to get that sorted.

“We always seek to maintain and improve standards and would like to achieve outstanding status, but we are happy with good.”

Mexborough Health Centre, Adwick Road, received a ‘good’ rating in all categories apart from one. Officers found that reviews on some policies were overdue meaning that the well-led category ‘requires improvement.’

A spokesman for the centre said: “I’ve had feedback from our patient participation group and they were quite pleased with the results as we were. We have a small list of things to work on which we are doing.”

No comment was available from West End Clinic, West End Lane.