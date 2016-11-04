Doncaster army veteran to run events to raise charity money

An army veteran is due to hold two events to raise funds for the charity which helped her cope with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Samantha Grundy, aged 37, from Thorne, has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, (PTSD), for over ten years, after serving in Iraq in 2003.

After she was medically discharged from the army in 2005, she turned to Combat Stress - a veterans’ mental health charity who treat ex-armed forces’ health conditions including PTSD, depression and anxiety.

The charity helped Samantha to manage her condition - and now she wants to give something back.

“I will never be cured of PTSD, but it is something I can learn to cope with, with support from Combat Stress,” she said.

Samantha will run a family fun day and a music and burlesque evening on Saturday November 12.

Both are to be held at Hatfield’s pub, Ash Hill Road, Hatfield. The family day, which will include a range of family activities including top table games, is from 2pm to 5pm.

The music and burlesque evening starts at 7pm and tickets are £10. For more information or tickets, e-mail Samantha at tigger_minx@hotmail.com.