Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals support Trust in urging cancer screening programme for women

A campaign to raise awareness of cervical cancer prevention in the workplace has received a pledge of support from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals.

The ‘Time to Test’ campaign is being rolled out by UK charity Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, to ensure female employees can access vital screening.

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that develops in a woman’s cervix, often without symptoms. With more than 3,000 diagnosed cases each year, the cancer is one of the most common in women aged 35 and under.

The ‘Time to Test’ campaign asks employers to give female colleagues time to attend potentially life-saving screening appointments, if they cannot outside of working hours.

DBH’s health and wellbeing lead, Helen Houghton, said: “The health of our employees is incredibly important to us. If our female members of staff are unable to get an appointment outside of working hours, we have committed to finding a way to make sure they can attend even if this means doing so during their working day.

“Signing up to the campaign reinforces our commitment to promote the importance of screening and will ensure our employees don’t feel there are barriers in place that stop them from attending all-important screening appointments.”

The Trust has a dedicated Screening Communications and Engagement Team, which proactively raises awareness of cervical screening through workshops and information stands throughout the Trust and across the whole of South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw.

Bel O’Leary, NHS England’s Screening and Immunisation Co-ordinator for Doncaster, said: “It is fantastic that Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals are proactively protecting the health of their female employees by ensuring they can attend cervical screening appointments during working hours.”

For more on delivering a workshop or stand at your workplace contact katie.storer@dbh.nhs.uk.