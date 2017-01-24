Chat to your hospital governors at Trust meeting

Hospital governors are inviting people to an informal meeting where the latest Trust news will be discussed.

The next Scunthorpe hospital governor and member forum will be held on Thursday February 2, in Function Room 1, Civic Centre, Ashby Road. This is an opportunity for members of the public to meet their local Trust governors and find out more about current Trust issues and developments.

The forum is open for anyone to attend from 3pm to 5pm.

Items for discussion can be brought to the attention of the governors by contacting the Foundation Trust membership office – call (01724) 387946 or email nlg-tr.foundationtrustoffice@nhs.net

Please give notice as soon as possible to enable governors to consult and get answers to queries before the meeting.

For anyone who would like to meet with or discuss an issue on a one-to-one basis with governors on the day, a drop-in session will take place in Function Room 1, Civic Centre, Ashby Road from 2.30pm for half an hour.