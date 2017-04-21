Chat to hospital governors at informal meeting

Goole hospital governors are inviting people to an informal meeting where the latest Trust news will be discussed.

The next member and governor discussion group will be held on Tuesday May 2, in the lecture room. This is an opportunity for members of the public to meet their local Trust governors and find out more about current Trust issues and developments.

The forum is open for anyone to attend from 5pm to 8pm.

Items for discussion can be brought to the attention of the governors by contacting the Foundation Trust membership office – call 03033 302852 or email nlgtr.foundationtrustoffice@nhs.net.

Please give notice as soon as possible to enable governors to consult and get answers to queries before the meeting.