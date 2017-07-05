Chance to say thank you to top NHS workers

Special NHS staff are about to be recognised for the fantastic work they do, day in, day out.

Your chance is here, to thank a particular member of staff or a whole team of professionals who did their best to look after you.

Nominations are sought by the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust for the ‘Patients’ Choice’ category at its annual staff awards ceremony, Our Stars 2017.

The most coveted gong on the presentation night is always the one that is awarded by patients and the public.

Simon Dunn, people and organisational development lead, said: “Each year we hold a special event to celebrate those staff members who add that extra sparkle to our patients’ experience with us.

“Whether it was someone clinical who provided you with exceptional care or a member of our team who contributed to making your visit positive, we want to hear from you.

“So whether it was a nurse, doctor, cleaner, therapist, consultant, volunteer, porter, receptionist, catering staff member, or someone else....if a member of our team made a difference this is your chance to say ‘thank you’.”

Last year’s winner was a whole ward team. The patient who nominated them said: “My mother received excellent care at the end of her life. It really was some of the best nursing care I have seen.

“My mother was treated with respect despite her dementia and I saw the difference first-hand in allaying her fears by treating her in this kind way. This quality of care appears to stem from the high standard the ward sister sets and it must be a beacon to other wards.”

If you have been a patient or visitor at Scunthorpe, Grimsby or Goole hospitals, or at one of the Trust’s community health services, you can nominate a staff member in one of the following ways: Go to the Trust website at http://www.nlg.nhs.uk/about/awards, email nlg-tr.comms@nhs.net or call 03033 302743.

You must provide your name, contact number, the name of the nominee, the area they work in and the reason for nomination.

Award winners will be revealed at the Our Stars 2017 event on November 10.