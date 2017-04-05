Be prepared for all your healthcare needs over the Easter bank holiday and know where help will be available in North Lincolnshire.

If you’re venturing out for the day, remember your first aid kit to ensure you can enjoy your long weekend with your family and friends and be prepared for any unexpected injuries or illnesses.

Take time to also re stock your medicine cabinet as this can help you cope with minor ailments and manage any long term conditions. If you’re not sure what you need, your local pharmacy will be able to advise you or you can get advice on basic medicines online at NHS Choices. http://www.nhs.uk/livewell/pharmacy/pages/yourmedicinecabinet.aspx

If you need to take regular medication, make sure you have enough to tide you over the long weekend and get a new prescription before Good Friday (April 14). You can find out which local pharmacies are open over the bank holiday here: Easter Holiday Pharmacy Opening Times.

Should things not go to plan during the long weekend, don’t worry as there are a number of local services that can help if you or a family member needs advice or treatment. Dr Margaret Sanderson, local GP and Chair of the North Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) explained:

“If you’re taking repeat medication then we strongly recommend you plan ahead and make sure you have enough medication to last when your GP surgery will be closed. Please order enough to see you through the holiday period and don’t use A&E as a back-up pharmacy.”

“In most cases people really don’t need A&E, so if you are suffering with an illness and need some advice or to see a GP over the bank holiday weekend please phone NHS 111 where a fully trained professional will assess your symptoms and provide the healthcare advice you need or direct you to the appropriate local service, 24hrs a day, 365 days a year.”

In addition to this you can go to your local pharmacy for confidential and expert advice on common health conditions such as a cold or upset stomach. By practicing self care for their minor aliments people can help the local NHS keep emergency services free for those that need them the most.

You can treat many minor illnesses and injuries at home by keeping your medicine cabinet and first aid kit well-stocked with medicines and most ailments will start to get better within a couple of days.

For more information on alternatives to A&E and how you can choose well and ease the pressure on the NHS emergency services visit Choose Well