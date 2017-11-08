Autism early intervention centre opens in Doncaster

A new Early Intervention Centre for children with Autism or communication delays has opened in Doncaster providing specialist support for children and their families.

The centre, based on the Doncaster Deaf Trust site, has been set up by Rebecca Varley, whose own son has Autism, and a team of highly skilled professionals.

Rebecca said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to open this provision in Doncaster. Early intervention is absolutely vital for children with communication delays and/or Autism.

“We are a registered charity, The Blue Door Charity, and we are providing a Saturday School for children aged between 5 and16 years old and parent and child Early Intervention courses for children aged from 15 months to 4 years old.

“The centre is the first of its kind in the North of England and already has plans to expand and develop its offering.

“Our next step is to launch our multidisciplinary preschool in 2018 for children aged 15mths to 8 years old.

“At Blue Door we use Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) to teach our children new skills. I have been using this teaching method with my son since he was 22 months old, ABA is an evidence based approach which focuses heavily on the child’s motivation and making learning fun for the child. Skills are taught through play.

“ABA is regarded as the gold standard therapy in the US, Canada and Australia and we wanted to enable affordable access to this highly effective teaching method for families in South Yorkshire.

“We know that lots of parents feel at their wits end due to the challenges of raising a child with special needs. Blue Door was established to empower parents by providing support and teaching methods proven to help teach children with autism.

“It has been a big step for us to be able to open this Early Intervention Centre and we know that we will be able to make a difference to families with autistic children.

“Do come and see us and find out more about how we can help,” added Rebecca.

For further information please contact www.thebluedoorcharity.org