‘Angel gowns’ for stillborn babies donated to South Yorkshire hospital

A Sheffield-based charity which makes ‘angel gowns’ for stillborn babies has made a generous donation to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Founded by Lisa Fletcher after she tragically lost her daughter Lillie Grace in October last year, Dresses for Angels take donated wedding and bridesmaid dresses and use the materials and fastenings to make outfits for families who have an unexpected stillbirth and need something special to bury their little ones in.

The dresses are washed, unpicked, cut, sewn and lovingly packaged up with a candle and hand-knitted hat and blanket. Lisa delivered 13 of these bespoke packages to the Maternity Unit at the hospital with outfits for little boys and girls in various sizes to help local families who are bereaved.

Lisa said: “It’s nice to know we’re doing something in Lillie’s memory. Everything in the packs is handmade so it’s incredibly time consuming and we couldn’t do it without the ladies that volunteer and the response we get to donation calls is fantastic. It’s hard and testing at times but so rewarding, especially on days like today when we make a delivery and know that there’s something waiting here for families when they need it.”

The charity has delivered packages as far as Australia and will send boxes to wherever they are needed.

Carol Lee, Bereavement Midwife at the hospital, said: “A lot of women and families will be so grateful for the love and effort put into these special packages by all of the ladies involved at Dresses for Angels. It will make a real difference and make one decision that bit easier for people going through a difficult time.”

Dresses for Angels are always looking for donations, whether it’s dresses, trimmings, or even your time if you are an experienced sewer. If you would like to support the charity you can search Dresses for Angels on Facebook to see their Amazon wish list or to volunteer to sew for them.