A weight epidemic in North Lincolnshire could lead to liver disease

Seven out of ten adults in North East Lincolnshire are overweight or obese, but fewer than 10% are aware that being overweight is a major cause of liver disease.

Most liver disease can be prevented with earlier diagnosis and the national charity, the British Liver Trust is visiting the region to raise awareness.

The British Liver Trust’s Love Your Liver campaign is in Scunthorpe on Tuesday June 20 and will be providing free liver checks in a branded mobile screening unit. The Love Your Liver awareness campaign aims to reach the one in five people in the UK who may have the early stages of liver disease, but are unaware of it.

Andrew Langford Chief Executive, British Liver Trust said, “Liver disease and cancer of the liver affect at least two million people in the UK – and the numbers diagnosed have been increasing at an alarming rate. It is a silent killer and people often don’t realise they have a problem until it is too late. Although the liver is remarkably resilient, if left until you see signs it is often irreversible. I would urge everyone to take our online screener on our website to see if they are at risk and if you are in the area please pop down to our mobile screening unit.”

Liver disease is largely preventable. More than 90% is due to three main risk factors: obesity, alcohol and viral hepatitis. The British Liver Trust’s Love Your Liver campaign focuses on three simple steps to Love Your Liver back to health:

Drink within recommended limits and have three consecutive days off alcohol every week

Cut down on sugar, carbohydrates and fat and take more exercise

Know the risk factors for viral hepatitis and get tested or vaccinated if at risk

The Roadshow comprises a mobile unit where people can take a free online screening test and find out if they are at risk. Free scanning will also be available using a non-invasive device. There will be expert advice on how to keep your liver healthy from healthcare professionals who will be on hand to provide advice on diet, exercise and healthy living.

The Trust provides support and detailed information for anyone with, or affected by a liver condition. For more information, details of all the screening events or to take the online ‘Love Your Liver’ health screener, visit www.britishlivertrust.org.uk .

The British Liver Trust’s Love Your Liver mobile screening unit will be at Pedestrianised zone, High Street, Scunthorpe, DN15 6LZ on Tuesday 20 th June and anyone wishing to take advantage of this free event should attend between 10am and 4pm.