Head of Hillsborough disaster police probe to step down

The man leading the police probe into the Hillsborough disaster is to step down.

Jon Stoddart, who is in charge of Operation Resolve, which is examining the deaths of 96 people at an FA Cup game at Hillsborough in 1989, is to leave his post because of health issues.

Operation Resolve was set up in 2012 to examine the roles of organisations involved in the preparation and planning of the ill fated match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest.

It is considering a range of possible offences, including gross negligence manslaughter, misconduct in a public office and perverting the course of justice.

The inquiry is running alongside an investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission into the actions of South Yorkshire Police.

Inquests into the 96 deaths, which concluded earlier this year, ruled that the football fans were unlawfully killed.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: "I would like to thank Jon Stoddart for the strong, dedicated leadership he has brought to Operation Resolve. I am sure this was a very difficult decision for him to make.

"Everyone involved with Operation Resolve is absolutely clear that their work will continue apace, it remains on schedule and I look forward to announcing Jon's successor in due course."

The Operation Resolve team is expected to hand over its findings to the Crown Prosecution |Service at the end of the year.