"Have I been sacked? No!" Radio Sheffield host Toby Foster responds to rumours after month long absence from airwaves

Popular BBC Radio Sheffield host Toby Foster has denied he has been sacked by the station after rumours began circulating about his month-long absence from the airwaves.

The breakfast show presenter has not been on air since the end of March and fans of the host - who has previously been in hot water with BBC bosses - has taken to social media to insist that he has not been sacked and will soon be back.

In a video posted on his Facebook page on Sunday, entitled "I'm back" the 47-year-old is seen being confronted by an unseen woman while at a signing session in Elsecar.

In the 20 minute clip, the woman can be heard asking Foster why he isn't on the radio.

He replies: "I'm on holiday" before the woman asks him if he has been sacked.

He then adds: "Have I got sacked? No. Why would you think that?"

The listener tells him "because you're not there anymore" and when she asks him if he will be coming back, the host replies: "Yeah of course, I'm just on holiday."

After the exchange, Foster appears flustered, appearing to wipe sweat from his brow, ruffling his hair and nervously fiddling with his shirt as he looks into the camera filming the Facebook Live stream.

"The pitfalls of live broadcasting," he says. "Why do people find that more easy to believe than the fact I'm on holiday?"

Answering questions coming in from other listeners, when one asks him if he will be "back Monday," he replies. "Don't know what you mean."

Foster, who starred alongside Peter Kay in smash hit comedy Phoenix Nights, then tells viewers that his absence from the airwaves is due to him taking time off to organise the Wentworth Live music festival which is due to take place next month and will feature the likes of Tony Christie, Heaven 17, T'Pau and Lemar.

He adds: "I am away. Been working really hard. You've no idea how hard it is to organise a music festival."

The event will take place at Wentworth Woodhouse on May 28.

In recent weeks, the star has also removed himself from Twitter after on March 22 - the day of the Westminster terrorist attacks - he announced that he was "in trouble."

He tweeted: "Look Twitter. I'm home now, and I've just told 'Bel I'm in trouble. She says I've got to go in the naughty step. #reallife."

On April 14 he wrote: "Not closing cos someone will nick my name. But I'm off Twitter. I'm still on Facebook."

He also tweeted that his absence is down to working on the festival.

In 2013, Foster was suspended by Radio Sheffield after claiming he had been sacked - and then called his boss a "c***" on social media.

He returned to air six weeks later after making an apology.

He said in January 2014: “Just before Christmas you’ll know I made some comments on social media which were totally unfounded and one in particular was offensive.

“I’ve apologised to everyone here at BBC Radio Sheffield and between us we’re looking forward to moving on and bringing you the best breakfast show we can."

Fans of the award-winning radio favourite, who joined the station in 2002, set up an online ‘Save Our Toby’ campaign calling for his reinstatement.

Listeners have also been enquiring of the presenter's current whereabouts on his Facebook page.

‎Michael Davis‎ wrote: "Toby what's happened to breakfast show ?" while Donna Brewster added: "Where's Toby in a morning? Not been on air for the 4th week this week."

Sylvia Barker‎ wrote: "Breakfast not the same without your show. Miss the laughter. Hope things get sorted. Good luck."

The Sheffield-born presenter, who lives in Barnsley, is also a stand up comedian, who promotes and comperes at Sheffield's Last Laugh comedy club. He is also a former member of city ukulele comedy band, the Everly Pregnant Brothers.

We have contacted the BBC for comment.