Have fun with Shakespeare at special masterclass in the Isle

Young people and adults can get to know much more about the Bard and his works at fun masterclasses taking place in the Isle.

The practical drama masterclasses are led by Griffin Theatre Arts, and there is one this Saturday morning in Epworth Wellbeing Hub.

Those who venture along will learn to speak Shakespeare’s language, gain insight into his characters, and discover tools for great performance.

There will be focus on Shakespeare’s best known plays; Saturday’s choice in Epworth will be the comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Enchanting mayhem and forest madness will provide fodder for a fast paced session from 10am to 1pm. The group will work as an ensemble, to play with Shakespeare’s language and perform scenes.

For those who prefer a more tragic turn of events, Macbeth will be the play of choice on September 24, from 2pm to 5pm at North Lindsey College, Scunthorpe.

Shakespeare’s darkest tragedy will be brought to life with instruction on how to tackle monologues and duologues, within an atmosphere of witchcraft and plotting!

The masterclasses are suitable for anyone aged 11 and above, and cost £4. Call 01724 860161 or email library.enquiries@northlincs.gov.uk. for more details or to book.

The sessions are all part of a special programme, Shake Shakespeare, to mark the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death.

Coun Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “These Shakespeare masterclasses are a great opportunity for anyone who has a passion for drama or a keen interest in Shakespeare’s work.

“We have been holding a range of activities as part of the Shake Shakespeare project. His work still lives on and manages to capture the hearts and minds of so many.”