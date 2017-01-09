Have a healthy start to 2017 - look after your physical and mental well being

North Lincolnshire Council is encouraging residents to have a healthy start to 2017 by supporting you to make healthier choices and look after your physical and mental wellbeing.

Take a month off drinking alcohol and feel the difference to your health, wallet and waistline. ‘Dry January’ is a popular campaign run by the charity, Alcohol Concern. It aims to raise awareness of the harm caused by alcohol to individuals, families and society.

Many people who take part in Dry January have amazing results. Seventy-nine per cent save money, 62 per cent have better sleep and more energy, and 49 per cent lose weight.

The Dry January app lets you keep an accurate record of your progress in January and gives you an idea of how much money you’ve saved on alcohol as a result. It is never too late to sign up and take the challenge. Visit the www.dryjanuary.org.uk website for more information. For local support with reducing alcohol consumption, call 0808 143 0640.

Stopping smoking has immediate health benefits and is the best thing you can do to improve your health. For free support to stop smoking, text “quit” to 66777, call 0800 772 3249 or 01724 642014 to speak to an adviser, or visit www.smokefreelifenorthlincolnshire.co.uk.

Eating healthily is important for everyone. A balanced and nutritious diet improves your health, reduces your risk of illness and disease, helps you to achieve and maintain a healthier weight and supports you to look and feel your best.

The Eatwell Guide shows you how much of each food group you should eat to maintain a balanced diet. Visit www.nhs.uk and search ‘eatwell’.

The North Lincolnshire Health Trainer Service is available to support you and your family to eat healthier, manage your weight and teach you practical cooking skills. To receive Health Trainer support or to book your free place on our cook and eat workshops, contact nlc.healthtrainers@nhs.net or 01724 292170.

LivingWise, a service commissioned by North Lincolnshire Council, provides a free weekly one hour group based programme over 12 weeks for adults over the age of 16 who are above a healthy weight. LivingWise will help you lose weight in a safe and sustainable way, without the use of fad diets or excess exercise. To book a place on a group near you, visit www.livingwise.org.uk or call 01724 749560.

North Lincolnshire is the perfect place to get active in 2017. Free and supportive walks led by trained volunteers take place throughout the area, all year round, as part of the Walking the Way to Health scheme. Our Community Sports Team organise a variety of free activities, from Street Sports for young people, to the Active Aging project that aims to increase activity in older people and adults with a disability. Visit our physical activity page, www.northlincs.gov.uk/physicalactivity, for information about lots more activities taking place in North Lincolnshire.

Our leisure centres offer a vast range of activities for the whole family, across five locations in North Lincolnshire. You can pay as you go, or sign up to a membership package to save money. If you join before 14 January 2017 you could save up to £53. Visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/leisurecentres or call 01724 291900 for details of membership packages.

Your emotional wellbeing is just as important as your physical wellbeing. Drinking sensibly, eating well and being active all support positive emotional wellbeing. Keeping in touch with friends and family and taking part in local groups can also help. Our online ‘What’s On’ guide is a great way to find things to do for you and your family in our area. Visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/whatson.

You could also learn a new skill or get creative. Contacting our Adult Community Learning Team is a good start. Classes and courses are available throughout the year. From floristry and languages, to crafts and computing, there is something for everyone. Family learning courses are also available. Visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/courses or call 01724 862217 for details.

A website and an app called Life Central was launched in October 2016 to offer emotional health and wellbeing support to children and young people across North Lincolnshire.

The website, www.life-central.org , and app provide children and young people with a range of information and support including eating well, bullying, exam stress, sexual health and internet safety. Not only is the website for children and young people, it provides targeted information and support for parents and carers, and professionals.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at North Lincolnshire Council said: “The new year is a time when many people want to become healthier. We want to help North Lincolnshire residents with their progress by providing activities, facilities and information so they can make the choices that are right for them and their families.

“There is so much going on across our area throughout the year. We have fantastic facilities and beautiful outdoor areas for all our residents and visitors to enjoy whilst keeping active and well. Try something new this year and discover a new you.”