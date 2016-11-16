Have a great day out at Doncaster Races and save yourself cash

Another great day out at the races with this week’s reader offer in conjunction with Doncaster Racecourse.

The Doncaster Free Press has teamed up with Doncaster Racecourse to offer you a Grandstand Enclosure ticket for £10 for either day instead of the usual price tomorrow of £16.50 and on Saturday at £21. All you need to do is fill in your details on the voucher on page 24 of the November 17 edition of the Doncaster Free Press and take it to the main reception at Doncaster Racecourse when to purchase your ticket. The offer runs from November 17 to November 24 inclusive and tickets must be purchased in advance. Doncaster Racecourse is open Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm.

The 2016/2017 National Hunt Season returns to Doncaster on Friday November 25 with seven quality jump races. Last year VOIX D’EAU won at this meeting at Doncaster and went on to win a Grade two Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2015. The excitement continues on Saturday with seven more jump races. With £152,000 total prize money over the two days, these fixtures form part of the richest National Hunt season at Doncaster to date. Gates open both days at 10.30am, with the first race on Friday at 12.20pm and the first race on Saturday at 12.15pm. The last race is at 3.40pm each day.