Have a great day out at Doncaster races and save up to £11 on the price of a Grandstand Enclosure ticket

Another great day out at the races with this week’s reader offer in conjunction with Doncaster Racecourse.

The Epworth Bells has teamed up with Doncaster Racecourse to offer you a Grandstand Enclosure ticket for £10 for either November 25 or 26 – tickets must be booked in advance – saving on the usual price for Friday of £16.50 and on Saturday of £21.

All you need to do is fill in your details on the voucher on page 14 of the November 17 edition of the Epworth Bells and take it to the main reception at Doncaster Racecourse when you purchase your ticket. The offer runs from November 17 to November 24 inclusive. Doncaster Racecourse is open Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm.

The 2016/2017 National Hunt Season returns to Doncaster on Friday November 25 with seven quality jumps races. Last year VOIX D’EAU won at this meeting at Doncaster and went on to win a Grade two Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2015.

This Friday fixture is a must for horse racing fans and plays host to the Challenger Series (RCA). This event takes place nationally across 35 racecourses and the event culminates with the final at Haydock Park, at Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, and a grand total of £300,000 in prize money.

Arena Racing Company is also delighted to announce a new series of races designed to support grass roots jump racing in the North of England.

The Sun Bets Northern Stayers Series will consist of eleven exciting qualifying races across ARCs Northern jump racecourses. This will culminate with a final, worth £20,000, taking place at Newcastle Racecourse on Saturday March 18, 2017.

The first race of the series took place at Sedgefield Racecourse on October 27 followed by Uttoxeter on October 28 and continues with races at Doncaster on Friday November 25, Newcastle on December 8 and Uttoxeter on December 31. The 2017 programme leading to the final on March 18 will be confirmed in due course.

The excitement continues on Saturday with seven more thrilling jump races. With £152,000 total prize money over the two days, these fixtures form part of the richest National Hunt season at Doncaster to date. Gates open both days at 10.30am, with the first race on Friday at 12.20pm and the first race on Saturday at 12.15pm. The last race is at 3.40pm each day.