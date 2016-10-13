HATE CRIME: Name and shame South Yorkshire culprits

Hate Crime Awareness Week sees timely reminder from a top cap to report all such incidents across the force patch. "It's a sad fact, even in 2016, we still have a significant number of hate crimes and hate incidents reported to us," says Temporary Superintendent Sarah Poolman.

Here the lead officer explains all you need to know about hate crimes and how they impact on victims' lives. Such cases can be reported by calling 01, 999 in an emergency, as well as online via www.southyorks.police.uk/hatecrime and ww.report-it.org.uk/home True Vision site.

Urges TS Poolman: "We need you to report hate crime to us. The police don't tolerate hate crime and neither should you".

Fellow officers are manning a stand at Barker's Pool in Sheffield until 3pm today (Thursday) to hammer home Hate Crime Awareness Week message.