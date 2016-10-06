Hat's off to 30th anniversary Mad Hatter Day

When: October 6 1986. Where: Boulder, Colorado. What: Computer geeks celebrate shared silliness, inspired by Alice In Wonderland Mat Hatter drawings.
Such was its popularity, official status was within two years afforded for day to mark most noteable of John Tenniel's 92 shaded outline illustrations of Lewis Carroll's nonsensical creations peopling 1860s classics Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Alice Through the Looking-Glass and What Alice Found There (here illustrated by 2010 Disney/Burton/Depp Mad Hatter's Tea Party magic). The 10/6 States-style date doffs a cap to Mad Hatter's headwear bearing the note “In This Style 10/6”. Phrase "mad as a hatter” meanwhile derives from mercury used in production of felt, causing milliners to develop dementia. On a lighter note, try our mad cap Carroll character quotes quiz. For the record, final question answer is "because it can produce a few notes, though they are very flat; and it is nevar (sic) put with the wrong end in front." Curiouser and curiouser!