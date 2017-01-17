Has Louis Tomlinson split with girlfriend? Fans speculate as pair not pictured in public for months

Fans of Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson have gone into overdrive with speculation that he has split with his girlfriend Danielle Campbell.

The One Direction hunk, 25, and Disney actress, 21, have been absent from each other's social media accounts and appeared to spend Christmas and New Year's Eve apart.

Adding further fuel to the rumours, images have surfaced that seem to show Danielle holding hands with a man reported to be British actor Greg Sulkin in the street.

While the images don't suggest that the actress and her male companion are anything other than friends, fans were quick to assume the worst.

One wrote on Twitter: 'What's this I head Danielle moved out of her shared house with best boyfriend of all time Louis Tomlinson?'

Another penned: 'Dear Louis idk what went down between the two of you but you need to fix it. Fight for Danielle please'.

As rumours swirled, others asked: 'Is it true Louis Tomlinson and Danielle Campbell broke up?' while another added: 'I loved these two together #LounielleIsOver'.

But others remained unconvinced that the pictures showed anything suspicious.

One fan wrote: 'you can hold hands with a person who has the same sex as you and it doesn't have to mean anything'.

The couple's last social media interaction was when Danielle posted a snap on her Instagram on Christmas Eve wishing Louis a happy birthday.

She captioned the cute couple shot simply: 'Happy birthday my love'.

Louis returned to Los Angeles for the first time last week after tragically losing his mum Johannah to leukaemia in December.

The star has kept a relatively low-profile over Christmas and the New Year, though it seems he still decided to get involved in some New Year celebrations as he shared a hungover selfie with fans on 1 January.