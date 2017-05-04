Hallam FM Supervan competition set to raise thousands for charity across South Yorkshire tomorrow

A van containing over £10,000 worth of prizes has sparked a fundraising frenzy ahead of Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids Superhero Day campaign tomorrow.

The competition, which is asking Hallam FM listeners and supporters of the charity to send a text message to enter, has a voluntary donation of £5 of which 100% is donated to the children’s charity, which supports sick and disadvantaged children across South Yorkshire.

A host of prizes, listed on the Supervan website, have been donated by local businesses including Crosby Kitchens, Jump Inc. and Lush Bathrooms.

Burrows Business Centre and AB Graphics have donated a branded ‘Supervan’ with Hallam FM presenters from the Big John at Breakfast show delivering the prizes to the winner.

The Supervan competition forms part of Hallam FM Cash for Kids Superhero Day campaign, where thousands of people from schools, nurseries and local businesses are dressing up as superheroes to fundraise as part of Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids annual fundraising day on Friday.

Entries close at 8am on May 5. To see the full prize list and details of how to enter, visit www.hallamfm.co.uk/supervan

Superhero Day is supported by Reeds Rains, Crown Hotel Bawtry and City Taxis.