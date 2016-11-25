Hairy men set for leg waxing at popular Doncaster town centre pub in tribute to cancer victim

A Doncaster pub will be turning purple tomorrow to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer following the death of one of its regulars from the disease.

On Saturday, The Tut 'n' Shive in West Laith Gate will be staging a men's leg waxing and other events in memory of regular Stephen Maxwell.

MaxFest will honour Stephen who died earlier this year of pancreatic cancer.

The Tut will turn purple all day, with information on the signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer available to encourage awareness.

Early diagnosis is the only chance of survival - at the moment there is less than five per cent survival rate for newly diagnosed patients, with a staggering 95% dying within weeks of diagnosis.

The fun activities will start at around 6.30pm and these include a sponsored men's leg wax, with the pub hoping for some hairy blokes to take part - as well an attempt at the latest craze, the mannequin challenge.

There will be a signed Doncaster Rovers shirt up for auction, a bake sale, quiz, raffle and live music.

Pancreatic cancer is the fifth biggest cancer killer - only five per cent of patients survive and it has the worst survival rate of all 22 common cancers.

For more information visit www.pancreaticcanceraction.org

Call in to the Tut 'n' Shive and support this worthy event or visit Veronica Maxwell Just Giving Page