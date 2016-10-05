Gym buddy can you spare the time?

Teaming up with a new gym bud is best way to new bod.

A study suggests new and supportive exercise partner is the key to working out more.

Researchers at the University of Aberdeen investigated whether having an exercise companion (here shamelessly soundtracked by Olivia Newton-John's Let's Get Physical gym gyrations 35 years past) increases amount of exercise we do.

The research reported that finding a new exercise companion increased the amount of exercise people took.

And exercise levels increased even more when the new partner was emotionally supportive, according to the findings.

The researchers said the study is the first to investigate the benefits of a new exercise companion and to look into the specific qualities in a partner that make a good gym buddy.

Dr Pamela Rackow, from the Institute of Applied Health Sciences at the University of Aberdeen, gathered the data whilst at the University of Zurich in Switzerland.

Dr Rackow and her team asked half of the participants to find a new 'gym buddy' while the other half continued with their normal routine.

The results showed that the group who found a new exercise partner exercised more than those who followed their regular exercise routine.

Dr Rackow said: "The idea of this study was to test in a very natural setting what is happening when two people get together with the aim to exercise more.

"I had read motivation tips in a leaflet that suggested that having an exercise companion would help me to exercise more but I wanted to know if this was true.

"This study is unique in that it reflects natural life relatively well because when you decide to exercise with a friend - you ask someone in your normal social network regardless of whether they fit certain criteria or not. "

The researchers team were also interested in what qualities makes a good partner.

They asked the participants to rate how supportive their partners are and what kind of support was most effective. They divided support into two types, emotional and instrumental.

The findings revealed that people exercised more when their companion offered emotional support and encouragement, rather than practical support such as never missing a session.

Dr Rackow added: "Once we found that having a new exercise companion increases exercise frequency we wanted to find out why this is beneficial and what quality of support they offer that has this effect.

"Our results showed that the emotional social support by the new sports companion was the most effective. Thus, it is more important to encourage each other than doing the actual activity together. "