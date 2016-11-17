A "celebration of shooting" event is to be held in Doncaster next month by scores of gun enthusiasts.

Doncaster Racecourse will be the venue for the event on December 8 when members of the British Association for Shooting and Conservation will gather for a dinner and entertainment from prominent members of the shooting community.

Guests will sit down to an "evening's celebration of shooting" which will include a "taste of game" supper where diners will tuck into locally sourced game.

They will then listen to guest speakers and personalities from the "shooting community" before the evening draws to a close with a shooting themed raffle and auction of prizes.

The event is to support the BASC's Young Shots Programme, which aims to help the next generation of shooters gain experience and learn.

Tickets are priced at £22 and are available from Doncaster Racecourse on (01302) 304200.

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation promotes and protect sporting shooting.

With a membership of over 140,000, members interests include wildfowling, game, and rough shooting, deer stalking, target shooting and air gunning, pigeon shooting and pest control, gundogs and promoting practical habitat conservation.