GULLKEEPER! Video of goal kick striking flying seabird

This is the moment a keeper's goal kick went astray after it was deflected ... by a gull.

Alloa Athletic goalkeeper Neil Parry's booted the ball straight at the bird during his side's Scottish Cup match against Peterhead on Saturday.

But despite being shot out of the air, the seagull managed to recover shortly before hitting the ground and fly to safety.

Referee Euan Anderson was forced to stop play and award a drop ball in order to get the game going again.

Alloa managed to retain their composure and went on to win the match 1-0, ensuring their passage into the third round of the Scottish Cup.