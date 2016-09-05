Group’s big run for Scunthorpe hospice cause

After months of gruelling training, a group of 25 runners will be taking on the Great North Run this weekend in aid of Lindsey Lodge Hospice in Scunthorpe.

And their big-hearted efforts in Newcastle on Sunday are predicted to raise a staggering £10, 000 for the facility.

Mark Morris, aged 40, from Brigg, will be running the 13.1 mile half marathon course for the fourth time.

But this time around he will be with his team of friends whom he’s tackling four events with in memory of his mum Denise Morris who was cared for at the hospice.

The series started with the North Lincolnshire Half Marathon in May and then the gruelling 12-hour Hell on the Humber endurance race in August which they came third in.

After the Great North Run they will be running the London Marathon next year.

He said: “I’m raising as much money as I can for Lindsey Lodge after the wonderful care they gave my mum in May who passed away from cancer.

“I really enjoy the Great North Run - it’s great fun with a good crowd and there are lots of sights along the way too.

“So far I’ve raised over £1,800 and I want to raise around £3,000 altogether.”

Also regulars at the Great North Run are fitness fanatics and couple Julie and Terry Cole, who are part of the Scunthorpe and District Running club.

To sponsor Mark visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mark-Morris246, and for Julie and Terry visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/julie-cole8