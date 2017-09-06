Gritters out on the roads in Doncaster

It may only be September - but the gritters are already been on on the streets of Doncaster.

Doncaster Council put the vehicles, designed to prevent dangerous ice and keep the roads clear of snow, onto the borough's roads last night.

But there is no need to worry about snow yet. The vehicles have been put out on the streets as a winter dress-rehearsal to familiarlise the drivers with the routes again and make sure that they are still able to get through all the roads in case any changes have been made to them.

It was part of the authority's preparations for winter.