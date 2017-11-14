Greggs launches advent calendar with SAUSAGE ROLLS behind the doors - and you can buy it in Sheffield

Bakery chain Greggs has released an advent calendar - with sausage rolls and pasties behind the doors instead of chocolates.

And pastry fans in Sheffield can count down the days until Christmas - because the firm's branch in The Moor is only one of handful nationwide selling the calendar.

The Merry Greggsmas advent calendar. (Photo: Greggs).

While it doesn't actually contain edible treats inside, when you open the doors, customers will find tear-off tokens that can be exchanged for goodies from your local store.

The tokens can be taken into any branch of Greggs and exchanged for a different treat everyday, such as a Festive Bake, a Christmas latte, a mince pie or the bakery chain's signature sausage roll.

On Christmas Eve, customers will receive a present of a £5 gift card - but some lucky ones will find a surprise £25 card that will be hidden in just a few of the calendars.

As well as the vouchers, each window also features a Greggs-themed Christmas scene, such as a Festive Bake being kissed under the mistletoe, and shepherds visiting a sausage roll in a manger, rather than the baby Jesus.

A Greggs spokesman said: 'Novelty advent calendars have been around for years, so we thought it was time to take the concept up a notch.

'Fans won't be disappointed by what's behind the doors - there's a delicious Greggs gift to enjoy every day of the December advent season, from sausage rolls to Christmas sandwiches and of course our infamous Festive Bake. It's the perfect Christmas gift for every Greggs fan.'

The calendar costs £24 but the firm says the contents are worth between £35 and £60.

The calendars will go on sale on Monday, November 20.