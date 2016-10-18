Greggs home delivery service could soon be coming to Doncaster

Steak bakes and sausage rolls could soon be winging their way to Doncaster doorsteps after nationwide bakery chain Greggs revealed it is trialling a home delivery service.

The firm, which has several branches in Doncaster, are trialling a new service called Greggs Delivered which will see savouries and cakes brought direct to people's homes.

The venture is being rolled out in Newcastle - and if successful could be extended nationwide.

The 14,000-plus strong workforce at Cobalt Business Park in North Tyneside is the first to test the new service, with workers able to order their sandwiches, salads and sausage rolls for same day delivery straight to their office door.

Amy Carroll, communications manager at the business park, told the Newcastle Chronicle: "I am sure Greggs Delivered will provide a popular choice for our businesses catering for meetings and for people who just fancy a team lunch.

"This service adds to a host of fantastic lunch options staff at the park have to choose from – they will be spoilt for choice."

The next phase of trials are due to take place in London and Manchester city centre soon.